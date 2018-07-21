OMAHA – Plattsmouth baseball players opened their postseason Friday night with a positive first two innings against Omaha Roncalli.
The Crimson Pride turned the game’s tone in their favor with multiple runs in the final three frames.
Second-seeded Omaha Roncalli stopped seventh-seeded Plattsmouth 11-1 in the Class B Area 3 Senior Legion Tournament. The Crimson Pride advanced to a second-round matchup Saturday night against third-seeded Bennington. Plattsmouth will play Fort Calhoun at 1 p.m. Saturday in the elimination bracket at Omaha Roncalli.
Omaha Roncalli broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Alex Rodgers hustled into second base for a leadoff double, and Samuel Wiese followed him with a walk. Tommy Alitz and Dave Mordeson both posted RBI singles later in the inning.
Plattsmouth chopped the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the fourth. Dylan Mayfield opened the inning with a four-pitch walk and swiped second base. He raced home on Jack Glup’s RBI hit to right field.
Omaha Roncalli put the game away with four runs in each of the next two frames. Rodgers, Wiese, Alitz and Ethan Yetter scored in the fourth inning, and Rodgers, Wiese, Alitz and Nate Gorczyca all crossed the plate in the fifth.
Rodgers fueled Omaha Roncalli’s attack with a 3-for-3 effort. He posted a single, double, triple and walk. Alitz went 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and three RBI.
Mayfield and Glup led Plattsmouth’s offense. Mayfield had one hit and one walk and Glup collected one hit.
Plattsmouth 000 10 – 1 2 5
Omaha Roncalli 003 44 – 11 8 0