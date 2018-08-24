GRETNA – Plattsmouth golfers took on many of the top teams from eastern Nebraska Wednesday during an appearance at the Gretna Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to Tiburon Golf Club for action against many current and former Eastern Midlands Conference schools. Plattsmouth placed seventh in the meet with a team score of 501.
Emma Wagner (113) and Riley Sedlak (120) both improved their results from the 2017 Gretna Invite. Wagner reduced her round by seven strokes and Sedlak shaved her total by two strokes. Zoe Johnson (132), Brenda Nelson (138) and Julia Seyler (146) all added rounds for the Blue Devils.
Elkhorn South ran away with the team title with a 364. The Storm defeated runner-up Elkhorn by 14 strokes.
Plattsmouth will resume the season Monday morning at the Waverly Invite. PHS will travel to Crooked Creek Golf Club for the 9 a.m. tournament.
Team Results
Elkhorn South 364, Elkhorn 378, Gretna 428, Nebraska City 455, Norris 457, Blair 479, Plattsmouth 501
Plattsmouth Results
Emma Wagner 113, Zoe Johnson 132, Riley Sedlak 120, Brenda Nelson 138, Julia Seyler 146. Team score 501.