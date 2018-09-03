PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes registered their first cross country times of the new season Thursday during a race held on familiar territory.
The Plattsmouth girls hosted the Plattsmouth Invite at Rhylander Park. The Blue Devils collected ninth place in team standings with 164 points. Elkhorn (17) and Gretna (38) earned the top two team spots.
Sophia Wehrbein led Plattsmouth with a 37th-place finish of 24:44.70. Madison Nelson (24:47.80) and Sydney Nelson (24:59.00) finished 39th and 40th for the Blue Devils. McKenzie Mott, Wynter Hansen and Ava LaSure added times for PHS in the race.
Fans watched a close battle for individual medals at the top of the pack. Omaha Skutt sophomore Jaedan Bunda earned a comfortable victory in 20:42.70. The next three runners all finished within one second of each other. Elkhorn sophomores Maddie Yardley (21:00.20) and Abby Metschke (21:00.40) captured the silver and bronze medals, and Elkhorn junior Grace Lamski (21:01.00) was right behind them in fourth place.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Sept. 6 at the Wahoo Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. at Wahoo High School.
Girls Team Results
Elkhorn 17, Gretna 38, Omaha Skutt 47, Fort Calhoun 63, Blair 79, Omaha Duchesne 96, South Sioux City 112, Auburn 145, Plattsmouth 164
Top 15 Results
1) Jaedan Bunda (SKT) 20:42.70, 2) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 21:00.20, 3) Abby Metschke (ELK) 21:00.40, 4) Grace Lamski (ELK) 21:01.00, 5) Maria LaSala (SKT) 21:02.50, 6) Kayla Adams (GRT) 21:03.30, 7) Taya Skelton (FTC) 21:20.80, 8) Hannah Pollan (ELK) 21:25.40, 9) Rachel Walters (GRT) 21:42.50, 10) Avery McKennan (FTC) 21:54.50, 11) Regan Ehlert (GRT) 22:05.90, 12) Lilly Brophy (GRT) 22:18.90, 13) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 22:22.70, 14) Grace Galbraith (BLA) 22:23.80, 15) Alli Nielsen (BLA) 22:26.40
Plattsmouth Results
Sophia Wehrbein 24:44.70 (37th), Madison Nelson 24:47.80 (39th), Sydney Nelson 24:59.00 (40th), McKenzie Mott 27:54.40 (48th), Wynter Hansen 28:25.90 (49th), Ava LaSure 31:01.30 (52nd)