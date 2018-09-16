PLATTSMOUTH – Elkhorn Mount Michael’s airborne offense helped the team chart a winning flight against Plattsmouth Friday night.
EMM notched 230 passing yards in a 27-13 victory at Blue Devil Stadium. Elkhorn Mount Michael threw the football 29 times and produced double-digit yardage on eight passing plays. The team scored 27 or more points for the fourth time this season.
EMM quarterback Sid deMayo fueled that offense with his athletic ability in both the passing and rushing departments. He created the team’s first touchdown on a scrambling play in the opening quarter, and he repeated the feat on a scoring toss in the fourth period. The senior ended the evening with 300 yards of total offense.
“He’s a stud,” Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said. “We knew from watching film on him that he had the ability to make a lot of plays, and he proved to be the real deal. I thought our defensive backs played pretty well overall, but he made some throws tonight that were just tough to defend.”
Elkhorn Mount Michael shut down Plattsmouth’s rushing attack in the first half with an aggressive defensive scheme. The Knights sent their linebackers and defensive ends on blitz packages that bottled up the Blue Devils in the backfield. EMM held Plattsmouth to 41 rushing yards in the opening 24 minutes.
“They did a lot of interesting things with their edge blitzes, and we struggled to pick those up in the first half,” Dzuris said. “That hurt us because we weren’t able to get into any rhythm on offense. We did a better job in the second half, but it took longer than we were hoping for.”
EMM (3-1) broke a scoreless tie on the final play of the first quarter. DeMayo drifted left out of the pocket and found Cliff Roepke alone downfield for a 43-yard touchdown.
Plattsmouth (1-3) created a scoring chance when the team knocked away a punt 0:41 before halftime. PHS began a drive near midfield and moved to the 5-yard line for a final play. EMM defensive back Eli Crnkovich broke up a pass attempt in the end zone as time expired.
Elkhorn Mount Michael took advantage of several Plattsmouth penalties in the third quarter. PHS had the Knights pinned at the 2-yard line before a pass interference call gave EMM a first down. Plattsmouth committed a personal foul on the next play and had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty later in the period. Those led to a 22-yard scoring run from deMayo at the 3:45 mark.
“We have to be more disciplined,” Dzuris said. “That’s the bottom line. There were several times in the game when we were starting to get momentum going our way, and then we’d have a penalty that would derail that. We need to get that cleaned up for future games.”
Plattsmouth chipped into the 13-0 deficit on its next series. Adam Eggert capped a 67-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The teams then traded scores in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Knights posted six points on deMayo’s 1-yard dive, and Connor Pohlmeier sprinted 50 yards on a breakaway touchdown run with 8:58 to play.
Elkhorn Mount Michael seized control of the contest with a 72-yard series that ate five minutes off the clock. The Knights created a 27-13 cushion on a scrambling touchdown pass from deMayo to Roepke and a two-point conversion throw.
Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s rushing game with 120 yards. Jayden Wooten gained 44 yards and Wynstyn Martin-Morrison picked up 22 yards. Tucker Anderson added 60 yards through the air for the Blue Devils. Andrew Rathman, Hunter Adkins and Dylan Mayfield all made receptions in the game.
Dzuris said the Blue Devils will continue to improve as the campaign progresses. The team will resume its schedule Sept. 21 with a 7 p.m. home game against Omaha Skutt.
“Our guys kept battling,” Dzuris said. “I appreciated seeing that. We just had a combination of things that we weren’t able to overcome tonight. We’ve got to learn from this and get better in certain areas as the season moves along.”
Elkhorn Mount Michael 7 0 6 14 – 27
Plattsmouth 0 0 7 6 – 13
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EMM – Roepke 43 pass from deMayo (Stec kick), 0:00
3rd Quarter
EMM – deMayo 22 run (kick no good), 3:45
P – Eggert 6 run (Mayfield kick), 0:00
4th Quarter
EMM – deMayo 1 run (pass no good)
P – Pohlmeier 50 run (kick no good)
EMM – Roepke 1 pass from deMayo (Crnkovich pass from deMayo), 3:12