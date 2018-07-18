PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Senior Legion baseball players tuned up for their upcoming district tournament Tuesday night with a pair of home games.
The Blue Devils hosted Waterloo/Valley for two evening contests. The teams played the doubleheader at Blue Devil Park. Plattsmouth won the opening game and Waterloo/Valley collected a victory in the nightcap.
Plattsmouth 5, Waterloo/Valley 3
Plattsmouth pocketed several key scoring rallies in the opening matchup. The team erased an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Plattsmouth added solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings to create the winning margin.
Jack Glup helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and one run batted in. Connor Pohlmeier produced a pair of hits for the team.
Tucker Anderson and Nathan Konkler combined for the pitching victory. Anderson posted two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and Konkler tossed 1 1/3 innings. Anderson threw first-pitch strikes to 17 batters.
The Blue Devils made the most of their scoring opportunities against Waterloo/Valley pitcher Anderson Graham. Graham had eight strikeouts in six innings of work.
Waterloo/Valley 020 010 0 – 3 4 1
Plattsmouth 003 101 x – 5 9 3
Waterloo/Valley 10, Plattsmouth 7
Plattsmouth nearly pulled off a major comeback in the second game. The Blue Devils scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to cut the gap to 10-7. Waterloo/Valley prevented Plattsmouth from copying the rally in the final inning.
Josh Aho guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with three hits. Graham, Travis Glidden and Spencer Hays all drove in a pair of runs for Waterloo/Valley.
Waterloo/Valley 251 020 0 – 10 12 3
Plattsmouth 200 104 0 – 7 7 4