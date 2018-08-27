SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth sailed into championship-game territory Saturday with a successful effort at the Syracuse Invite.
The Blue Devils captured second place in the eight-team tournament with a 2-1 mark. Plattsmouth defeated Southern and Freeman in the opening two rounds of the invite. Auburn edged PHS in hot and humid weather during the afternoon’s title game.
Plattsmouth 8, Southern 7
Plattsmouth erased a 5-0 deficit against the Raiders with a powerful display of offense. The Blue Devils uncorked an eight-run rally in the fifth inning that featured eight hits and one walk.
Makayla Cook highlighted the frame with a two-run blast over the fence. Sydni Haugaard had one triple and one double in the inning, and Paige Druskis posted a three-RBI single to right field. Grace Vandenburg, Jessica Meisinger, Adyson Blecke and Katie Graskowiak all had singles and Alyx Curran-Lewis produced one walk.
Southern created drama in the top of the seventh. Camaryn Gydesen and Ashley Yocum produced consecutive singles and later scored on Cheyenne Leach’s two-run liner to center. The Raiders had runners at first and second when PHS second baseman Hanna Welstead blocked a two-out line drive in the dirt. Welstead grabbed the softball and threw to first base from her knees for the game-clinching out.
Southern 113 000 2 – 7 15 0
Plattsmouth 000 080 x – 8 11 1
Plattsmouth 8, Freeman 1
Plattsmouth enjoyed its second big scoring game of the day in the semifinals. The Blue Devils jumped ahead 4-1 in the second and tacked on four runs in the next inning. The team ended the contest with 12 hits.
Curran-Lewis guided the squad with four runs batted in. Druskis, Blecke and Emma Field all had two hits apiece and Haugaard produced one RBI.
Cook tossed a complete game in the circle. She had two strikeouts and limited the Falcons to five hits.
Freeman 100 000 0 – 1 5 1
Plattsmouth 044 000 x – 8 12 1
Auburn 6, Plattsmouth 3
Auburn produced a late scoring surge to stop Plattsmouth in the first-place matchup. The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning and went up 6-3 in the fifth. Auburn held Plattsmouth scoreless in the top of the sixth to win.
Blecke collected two hits and two RBI for the Blue Devils. Druskis had two hits, Field drove in one run and Graskowiak drew a pair of walks. Curran-Lewis and Haylee Heim each added one walk in the game.
Plattsmouth 200 100 – 3 7 1
Auburn 100 23x – 6 12 0