BOYS TOWN – Plattsmouth athletes ran toe to toe with many of the largest schools in the state Tuesday in races at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to Boys Town for one of the largest cross country meets of the season. Nearly 650 athletes took part in girls and boys events. Officials had planned to hold three separate divisions of girls and boys races, but the threat of severe weather caused them to change that format. All girls ran in one race and all boys ran in a second race.
The Plattsmouth girls finished ninth in team standings with 264 points. Madison Nelson (43rd, 23:08.26) and Sophia Wehrbein (49th, 23:28.01) led the Blue Devils. Sydney Nelson, Ava LaSure, Kaleigh Brodersen, Wynter Hansen and McKenzie Mott also compiled varsity times.
Madison Nelson cut more than 90 seconds from her time at the 2017 Omaha Creighton Prep Invite. Sydney Nelson shaved more than two minutes off last year’s result.
The Plattsmouth boys earned third place in their event with 135 points. Stockton Graham spearheaded the effort with a ninth-place run of 17:28.21. Ethan Warrick, Kaleb Wooten, C.J. Wiseman and Sam Campin all finished in the top 45 spots, and Patrick Dovenbarger and Shawn McKinley added varsity times for the team.
Graham, Warrick, Wooten, Wiseman, Dovenbarger, McKinley, Hunter Smith, Caleb Davis and Jacob Zitek all showcased improved times from last year’s race.
Girls Team Results
Millard South 32, Millard North 41, Omaha Westside 89, Omaha South 129, Millard West 145, Ralston 167, Omaha Duchesne 179, Bellevue West 251, Plattsmouth 264, Omaha Mercy 280, Omaha Marian 294, Boys Town 321, Omaha North 356, Omaha Benson, Omaha Gross no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Allison Louthan (MLN) 19:31.7, 2) Lorelei Hayden (MLS) 19:41.1, 3) Alexandra Espinoza (MLN) 19:43.1, 4) Hannah Denson (MLS) 20:06.3, 5) Lilia Alvarez (OMS) 20:22.7, 6) Kristiana Young (MLN) 20:36.6, 7) Abbie Smith (MLS) 20:51.0, 8) Maddie Krull (MLS) 21:05.9, 9) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 21:20.8, 10) Noelle Abels (OWS) 21:20.8, 11) Madeline Kunz (MLS) 21:27.9, 12) Taylor Goodrich (MLN) 21:28.4, 13) Aly Burk (OMN) 21:31.7, 14) Reese Young-Oestmann (OWS) 21:39.1, 15) Lena Homan (OWS) 21:46.6
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 23:08.26 (43rd), Sophia Wehrbein 23:28.01 (49th), Sydney Nelson 23:41.83 (55th), Ava LaSure 24:39.95 (77th), Kaleigh Brodersen 26:10.04 (120th), Wynter Hansen 26:16.15 (125th), McKenzie Mott 26:20.27 (127th), Felicity Cronin 28:00.30 (181st), Mikelle Mott 31:48.60 (253rd)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Creighton Prep 17, Omaha South 110, Plattsmouth 135, Millard West 140, Bellevue West 154, Millard South 159, Ralston 162, Omaha North 181, Millard North 204, Boys Town 300, Omaha Westside 313, Cornerstone Christian 351, Omaha Benson 358, Omaha Gross 372
Top 15 Results
1) Michael Buckley (OCP) 16:51.5, 2) Leo Burns (OCP) 16:56.0, 3) Luke Dickas (OCP) 16:58.5, 4) Ben Smith (MLS) 17:04.4, 5) James Chapman (OCP) 17:13.1, 6) James Townley (OCP) 17:18.2, 7) Colin Mahoney (OCP) 17:19.7, 8) Henry Slagle (OCP) 17:24.6, 9) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:28.3, 10) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:35.2, 11) John Schembari (OCP) 17:38.0, 12) Caleb Williams (BLW) 17:43.6, 13) Richard Marcoux (OMN) 17:45.8, 14) Edrei Murillo (OMS) 17:47.5, 15) Damian Frausto (OMN) 17:57.8
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 17:28.21 (9th), Ethan Warrick 18:18.60 (23rd), Kaleb Wooten 18:29.97 (31st), C.J. Wiseman 18:35.79 (38th), Sam Campin 18:48.00 (45th), Patrick Dovenbarger 19:02.53 (56th), Shawn McKinley 19:20.45 (68th), Hunter Smith 19:34.90 (80th), Caleb Davis 19:53.30 (94th), Jacob Zitek 20:29.40 (127th), Darek Reicks 22:24.60 (211th), Cael Nielsen 23:46.80 (272nd)