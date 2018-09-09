PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners earned a chance to smile with medals Saturday morning during a trip to the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite.
The PHS boys captured second place in the meet with 62 points. The Blue Devils had four runners finish in the first 15 spots and all seven athletes placed in the top 38. Plattsmouth nearly passed Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (59 points) for the title. Glenwood (80 points) collected third place at the meet.
Stockton Graham paced Plattsmouth with a third-place run of 17:33.21. C.J. Wiseman (11th, 17:52.46), Kaleb Wooten (14th, 18:10.22) and Ethan Warrick (15th, 18:15.09) all added medals for the Blue Devils. Sam Campin, Patrick Dovenbarger and Hunter Smith helped Plattsmouth secure runner-up honors.
The PHS girls placed eighth in team standings with 176 points. Harlan (30) and Glenwood (46) claimed the top two spots. Both schools are ranked in the latest Class 3A poll of the Iowa Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Madison Nelson (26th, 22:52.05) led the Blue Devils at the meet. Sophia Wehrbein, Sydney Nelson, McKenzie Mott, Wynter Hansen, Cheyanne Barnard and Kaleigh Brodersen all added varsity times.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Sept. 14 in the Ken Adkisson Vikes Invite. Teams will begin action at 2 p.m. at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
Girls Team Results
Harlan 30, Glenwood 43, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 119, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 125, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut 145, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 150, Tri-Center 173, Plattsmouth 176, Council Bluffs St. Albert 233, East Mills, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Janette Schraft (GLN) 19:12.43, 2) Peyton Pogge (TRI) 19:24.62, 3) Abby McIntyre (GLN) 20:40.50, 4) Greichaly Kaster (HAR) 21:01.40, 5) Lucy Borkowski (HAR) 21:05.12, 6) Abby Alberti (HAR) 21:06.59, 7) Tori Castle (TYN) 21:13.68, 8) Kaia Bieker (HAR) 21:18.37, 9) Raegen Wicks (HAR) 21:19.38, 10) Brecken VanBaale (HAR) 21:24.46, 11) Chloe Falkena (AHSTW) 21:28.31, 12) Haley Bach (CBLC) 21:33.06, 13) Aubrey McIntyre (GLN) 21:39.93, 14) Lacey Jackson (GLN) 21:46.96, 15) Erin Schultz (GLN) 21:51.34
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Madison Nelson 22:52.05 (26th), Sophia Wehrbein 23:09.62 (28th), Sydney Nelson 24:03.31 (33rd), McKenzie Mott 25:54.21 (48th), Wynter Hansen 26:43.75 (52nd), Cheyanne Barnard 26:59.62 (54th), Kaleigh Brodersen 27:09.43 (56th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Ava LaSure 25:16.77 (10th), Felicity Cronin 28:53.02 (29th), Mikelle Mott 31:36.02 (42nd)
Boys Team Results
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59, Plattsmouth 62, Glenwood 80, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 87, Harlan 139, Tri-Center 152, Treynor 158, Council Bluffs St. Albert 177, Missouri Valley 229, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, East Mills, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Underwood no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Jerry Jorgenson (TYN) 16:52.00, 2) Aidan Booton (CBTJ) 17:11.84, 3) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:33.21, 4) Steven Hornberg (CBAL) 17:33.78, 5) Brett McGee (TRI) 17:36.49, 6) Wimach Gilo (CBTJ) 17:38.06, 7) Cael Woltmann (CBLC) 17:39.40, 8) Trey Gross (HAR) 17:44.58, 9) Juan Martinez (CBTJ) 17:48.87, 10) Connor Lancial (CBLC) 17:51.33, 11) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 17:52.46, 12) Sam McIntyre (GLN) 17:58.11, 13) Nathan Sell (CBLC) 18:07.90, 14) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 18:10.22, 15) Ethan Warrick (PLT) 18:15.09
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 17:33.21 (3rd), C.J. Wiseman 17:52.46 (11th), Kaleb Wooten 18:10.22 (14th), Ethan Warrick 18:15.09 (15th), Sam Campin 18:49.93 (24th), Patrick Dovenbarger 19:01.37 (29th), Hunter Smith 19:41.49 (38th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Caleb Davis 19:15.81 (2nd), Shawn McKinley 19:23.34 (3rd), Jacob Zitek 20:17.15 (6th), Caleb Weaver 20:54.59 (13th), Darek Reicks 22:01.84 (28th), Cael Nielsen 24:13.72 (63rd)