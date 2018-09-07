WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes traversed the trails by Wahoo High School Thursday afternoon in a meet that featured multiple Nebraska squads.
The Blue Devils took part in cross country races at the Wahoo Invite. The Plattsmouth boys earned second place in team standings with 54 points. The PHS girls captured seventh place in their event with 120 points.
Two Plattsmouth boys returned home with medals. Stockton Graham generated a fourth-place honor with a time of 17:49.00. C.J. Wiseman wrote his name in the medal lineup with an 11th-place mark of 18:20.00.
Girls Team Results
Columbus Scotus 20, Ralston 44, Blair 50, Wahoo 75, Bishop Neumann 96, Schuyler 119, Plattsmouth 120, Ashland-Greenwood 142, Columbus Lakeview 154, Boys Town 163, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot 166, Raymond Central no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 21:32.00, 2) Zoe Christenson (WAH) 21:38.00, 3) Olivia Fehringer (SCO) 21:59.00, 4) Kelsey Faust (SCO) 22:08.00, 5) Faith Polacek (NEU) 22:24.00, 6) Liza Zaruba (SCO) 22:32.00, 7) Brea Lassek (SCO) 22:32.00, 8) Grace Galbraith (BLA) 22:46.00, 9) Alli Nielsen (BLA) 22:48.00, 10) Libby Valerio-Boster (RAL) 22:55.00, 11) Mary Roskins (BLA) 23:01.00, 12) Edith Oliden (SCH) 23:06.00, 13) Rylee Haecker (RCN) 23:10.00, 14) Erin Sutton (WAH) 23:21.00, 15) Darby Walsh (ASH) 23:35.00
Plattsmouth Results
Sophia Wehrbein 24:09.00 (19th), Sydney Nelson 24:50.00 (24th), McKenzie Mott 27:04.00 (40th), Kaleigh Brodersen 27:21.00 (41st), Wynter Hansen 27:28.00 (44th), Cheyanne Barnard 28:01.00 (48th)
Boys Team Results
Blair 40, Plattsmouth 54, Ralston 56, Columbus Scotus 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Schuyler 92, Wahoo 99, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot 103, Boys Town 143, Bishop Neumann 178, Columbus Lakeview 190, Ashland-Greenwood 232, Raymond Central 274
Top 15 Results
1) Samuel Lueders (BLA) 16:55.00, 2) Jacob Rupp (BLA) 17:34.00, 3) Elliott Thomazin (SCO) 17:42.00, 4) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:49.00, 5) R.J. Matney (ORN) 17:58.00, 6) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 18:00.00, 7) Michael Gasper (SCO) 18:03.00, 8) Thredrice Jones (RAL) 18:07.00, 9) Grant Crockett (WAH) 18:12.00, 10) Cristobal Gonzalez (SCH) 18:14.00, 11) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 18:20.00, 12) Kadan English (BLA) 18:20.00, 13) Christian McCafferty (ORN) 18:28.00, 14) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 18:28.00, 15) Sam Wooten (EMM) 18:30.00
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 17:49.00 (4th), C.J. Wiseman 18:20.00 (11th), Kaleb Wooten 18:33.00 (16th), Ethan Warrick 19:02.00 (23rd), Sam Campin 19:28.00 (36th), Patrick Dovenbarger 19:29.00 (38th)