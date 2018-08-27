BLAIR – Plattsmouth and Blair began the football season Friday night with plenty of scoring fireworks on both ends of the field.
The Bears were able to secure a victory on the scoreboard lights by the end of the evening.
Blair captured a 40-29 victory in a matchup of conference schools. The Bears took advantage of extra scoring opportunities at several junctures in the game. Officials whistled Plattsmouth for 19 penalties during the evening.
The Bears jumped ahead 13-0 after Josh Klanderud and Stewart Cemer capped drives with short runs. Plattsmouth made it 13-7 at halftime and remained within 27-14 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams went into the end zone twice in the fourth period to create the final margin.
Connor Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s offense with 23 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Wynstyn Martin-Morrison ran seven times for 38 yards and one touchdown, and Tucker Anderson went 5-of-13 passing for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Hunter Adkins caught two passes for 31 yards, Caleb Laney snagged one 11-yard pass and Martin-Morrison hauled in one reception for eight yards. Andrew Rathman generated one five-yard touchdown catch.
Adam Eggert gave Plattsmouth positive field position on several drives with 126 yards on two kickoff returns. Anderson made five solo tackles and Dylan Mayfield and Aaronn Aho each produced four solo and four assisted stops. Nathan Konkler posted five assisted tackles and Colton Rankin and Trevor Nielsen each had one solo and four assisted stops. Dylan Hinton and Jayden Wooten each added two solo tackles for PHS.
Dex Larsen helped Blair’s offense with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Quincy Nichols grabbed ten passes for 117 yards and one touchdown, and Klanderud finished with 65 yards and two scores on nine carries.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Aug. 31 with a home game against Beatrice. The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Blue Devil Stadium.
Plattsmouth 0 7 7 15 – 29
Blair 7 6 14 13 – 40