DORCHESTER – Weeping Water volleyball players took part in a pair of matches Thursday in a triangular at Dorchester.
Dorchester 2, Weeping Water 1
Dorchester athletes defended their home court with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory. Dorchester junior Abby Plouzek played a key role in the contest. She led the Longhorns with 19 kills and went 7-for-7 serving with two aces. Dorchester finished the match with 12 aces.
Peyton Barrett helped Weeping Water with nine kills, two aces, nine digs and 16 serve receptions. Brianna Lawson generated three kills, four digs and 11 serve receptions, and Addi Bickford went 17-of-17 serving for the Indians. Bickford also had one kill, three digs and nine assists.
Bailee Nissen posted two kills, one ace block, two digs and two serve receptions. Grace Cave produced two kills, four serve receptions, three digs and one ace, and Lexi Ahrens tallied one kill, three digs and eight assists. Reagan Aronson made nine digs and four serve receptions and Kelsi Vogler collected two digs.
Palmyra 2, Weeping Water 0
Palmyra stopped Weeping Water 25-7, 25-18 in the second match of the triangular. The Panthers went 48-of-49 serving with six aces and scooped up 31 digs. Macy Reynoldson produced 21 assists and Jenna Willen hit .385 with seven kills.
Barrett ended the match with three kills, 15 digs and ten serve receptions. Lawson tallied one kill, one ace, three digs and eight serve receptions, and Aronson collected three digs and five serve receptions. Bickford chipped in three assists, one ace and two digs.
Ahrens posted one ace, three assists and one dig, and Cave finished the contest with one kill, one ace, one ace block and one dig. Nissen made one kill and Jamison Twomey had one dig.