MACY – Weeping Water athletes wanted to match their school’s name by posting a ‘W’ against Omaha Nation Friday night.
The Indians achieved their goal by producing an ‘A’ effort in the road matchup.
Weeping Water defeated Omaha Nation 52-14 in the opening football game of the year. WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said players were elated with the result. The team gained 205 yards of offense and forced a pair of fumbles during the evening.
“The boys deserved to see some success,” Haveman said. “We’re all very happy with the win but are far from satisfied.”
Weeping Water gained all of its yardage on the ground against Omaha Nation. Slater Mozena produced 59 yards on 17 carries and Hunter Mortimer generated 59 yards on two attempts. Avery Heath had 46 yards on eight carries, Jason Burch posted 36 yards on eight plays and Seth Williams had one run for five yards.
Mortimer returned one punt for a 60-yard touchdown and added 72 yards on three kickoff returns. Ryan Smith averaged 37 yards on kickoffs and produced two touchbacks. He also booted one punt for 41 yards.
Weeping Water’s defense held Omaha Nation to 122 rushing yards and 73 passing yards. Ryan Smith collected six solo and two assisted tackles and Mortimer ended the game with six solo stops. Marcus Cave recovered one fumble and made four solo and two assisted stops, and Trenton Baier fell on one fumble and had one solo and four assisted tackles.
Shayden Jones reeled in three solo and three assisted tackles with one sack. Kole Brack and Carter Mogensen each made one sack and Heath had three solo and two assisted tackles. Mogensen had two solo tackles and Mozena, Williams, Burch, Zack Smith and Levi Neumeister all made one solo stop.
Omaha Nation played the school’s first football game at its new activities complex. The project features bleachers, concession stands, press box facilities, an artificial-turf playing surface and an all-weather running track.
Weeping Water will resume its season Aug. 31 with a home game against Heartland. The teams will square off at 7 p.m.