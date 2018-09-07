WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water volleyball players notched a pair of victories on their home court this week during matches against area teams.
Weeping Water 3, Yutan 1
The Indians rallied from an early deficit to defeat Yutan 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 Tuesday night. Weeping Water slammed home 29 kills and limited Yutan’s scoring chances as the match progressed. The Chieftains finished the evening with 30 kills but had a .060 team hitting percentage.
Bailee Nissen paced Weeping Water’s offense with ten kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Peyton Barrett produced ten kills and went 16-of-16 serving with one ace. Barrett added nine digs and 14 serve receptions on defense.
Brianna Lawson generated three kills and eight digs and went 11-of-11 serving with one ace. Grace Cave posted three kills and Kelsi Vogler, Courtney Bockman and Lexi Ahrens all contributed one kill. Ahrens went 18-of-20 serving with one ace and chipped in eight assists.
Addi Bickford ended the evening with 17 assists, three digs, two aces and one serve reception. Reagan Aronson collected one ace, nine digs and 11 serve receptions, and Jessie Jordan went 12-of-13 serving with one ace for the team. Jordan also made two digs and two serve receptions.
Weeping Water 2, Heartland Christian 0
Weeping Water continued on its winning track Thursday with a 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Heartland Christian. The Indians gained a steady offensive rhythm in the opening game and kept HCHS from collecting any momentum in game two.
Southern 2, Weeping Water 1
Southern stopped the Indians 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 in the other match of Thursday’s triangular. SHS bounced back from an early loss to force a decisive game three. Southern was able to edge the Indians on the final few points to win.
Weeping Water will compete in a pair of road matches next week. The Indians will travel to Omaha Brownell-Talbot Sept. 11 and Elmwood-Murdock Sept. 13. The match against the Raiders will start at 6 p.m. due to Omaha Brownell-Talbot not fielding a junior varsity team this year. Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock will square off at approximately 7 p.m.