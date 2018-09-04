WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes sparked a celebration on their home field Friday night by stopping Heartland from scoring on the game’s final play.
The Indians prevented the Huskies from posting a two-point conversion with no time remaining to win 30-28. WWHS senior Shayden Jones recovered a fumble in the end zone on the two-point attempt to secure the victory. The defensive stand took place after Heartland used a halfback pass to score a touchdown as the clock hit zeroes in regulation.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians followed their motto of looking forward at the most critical juncture of the game. Instead of worrying about Heartland’s late touchdown, defensive players focused their attention on preventing the Huskies from forcing overtime. That concentration helped Weeping Water begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2012.
“We told the guys three times in three different huddles earlier in the game that the upcoming play is the most important one,” Haveman said. “We preach that every chance we get, so to have an opportunity to walk that walk on the final play of the game is pretty special. I’m really proud of the guys for the way they handled things tonight. Heartland has a really good football program, so it’s a great feeling to come out of here with a win.”
Heartland (0-2) changed the scoreboard before many Weeping Water fans had settled into their seats. Jackson Stebbing found a crease up the HHS sideline and dashed 77 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Stebbing followed that with a two-point conversion run to put the Huskies up 8-0.
“We asked the guys right away how they wanted to respond to that,” Haveman said. “Football’s not a game of perfection. Things are going to happen in every game that don’t fit into your script, so the question is how will you respond to that? I was confident the guys would come back from that opening kickoff, because they have a pretty good outlook on things and have a lot of mental toughness.”
Weeping Water’s Ryan Smith stopped the next Heartland drive with a fumble recovery and runback at the 15-yard line. The Indians capitalized on the turnover with an eight-play, 48-yard march. Hunter Mortimer capped the series with a 9-yard run up the middle.
The teams traded touchdowns during a frenetic second quarter. Seth Williams hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass from Mortimer to open the period, and Stebbing shook off two tacklers during a 10-yard touchdown run on the next series. WWHS went up 22-16 with 1:05 to go before halftime. Slater Mozena scampered 10 yards up the middle on a dive play.
Weeping Water created a 30-16 cushion when Mortimer found Smith on an 8-yard right-to-left slant pass midway through the third quarter. Heartland closed the gap with 2:28 left in the stanza. HHS quarterback Ben Mestl found Reid Huebert wide open for a 45-yard touchdown play.
The Indians came closer to victory when Mozena met Stebbing in the backfield on a fourth-and-one snap with 3:11 on the clock. The Huskies collected one final chance when they forced a three-and-out on Weeping Water’s next series. The team started its series on the 23-yard line with 2:14 left and moved downfield.
A holding call near the end zone forced Heartland to return to the 13-yard line with less than ten seconds left. Mestl handed off to Stebbing and then slipped out of the backfield down the righthand side. Stebbing ran toward the HHS sideline and then threw the football back across the field to Mestl. He ran into the end zone with no time remaining.
Heartland gained an extra chance to tie the game after WWHS was called for defensive holding on an initial two-point conversion attempt. The Huskies tried a running play from the 1-yard line but saw the football fall to the ground into the end zone. Jones pounced on it to ensure the victory.
Weeping Water ended the night with 175 rushing yards on 42 carries. Mozena posted 72 yards on 18 attempts and Mortimer had 69 yards on ten touches. Nolan Blevins gained 28 yards and Avery Heath and Jason Burch combined for six yards.
Mortimer went 7-of-9 passing for 114 yards. Blevins caught two passes for 43 yards and Williams made one reception for 39 yards. Smith caught two throws for 22 yards and Burch hauled in two receptions for ten yards.
Haveman said the Indians will continue to make progress on both sides of the ball. He said the team is focusing its attention on its next game against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Weeping Water will travel to Humboldt Sept. 7 for a 7 p.m. matchup.
“2-0 feels good,” Haveman said. “We’re hungry for 3-0.”
Heartland 8 8 6 6 – 28
Weeping Water 6 16 8 0 – 30
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
H – Stebbing 77 kickoff return (Stebbing run), 11:44
WW – Mortimer 9 run (run no good), 0:14
2nd Quarter
WW – Williams 39 pass from Mortimer (Mozena run), 10:11
H – Stebbing 10 run (Wetjen pass from Mestl), 7:46
WW – Mozena 10 run (Mozena run), 1:05
3rd Quarter
WW – R. Smith 8 pass from Mortimer (Heath run), 6:34
H – Huebert 45 pass from Mestl (pass no good), 2:28
4th Quarter
H – Mestl 13 pass from Stebbing (run no good), 0:00