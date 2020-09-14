Cedar Bluffs falls to Nebraska Lutheran

Twenty-four unanswered points by Nebraska Lutheran broke a 14-14 tie and led to Cedar Bluff’s third loss of the season Friday, falling 54-28 to the Knights.

Nebraska Lutheran took an early 14-0 lead with back-to-back touchdown passes.

Cedar Bluffs (0-3) halved its deficit with a seven yard run by Zephan Kluthe with one minute, 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats tied the game at 14-14 on a 45-yard run by Isaac Baker 58 seconds into the second quarter. Baker ended the night with 85 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Knights scored twice more before the half to go into the break up 30-14 included a touchdown pass as time expired on the second quarter.

Nebraska Lutheran put together an eight-point swing with a safety and a touchdown to make it 38-14 at the 3:14 mark of the third quarter.

Cedar Bluffs ended Nebraska Lutheran’s 24-0 run with a 24-yard run by Cizek, who finished with 96 yards on 17 carries, to bring the Wildcats within 18, 38-20.

The Knights (1-2) answered two two more scores to extend its lead out to 34.

Cedar Bluffs ended the night with a four-yard touchdown run by Garrett Pleskac.

