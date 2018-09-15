Eldon and Cheryl Moser are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Eldon Moser and Cheryl Frye were married Sept. 27, 1968, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.
Their children are Michelle and Donald Dooley of Yutan, and Rachel and Tom Shea of Lincoln. Their grandchildren are Elizabeth Dooley (and fiancé Nick Heesch), Patrick Dooley and wife McKinsey, Matthew Dooley and Michaela Dooley.
An open house will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish center of St. James Catholic Church in Mead.
After 50 years we need nothing more, you celebrating with us is what we are wishing for.