Lester and Virginia Livingston will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Les taught auto mechanics at Fremont Senior High School and later retired from Hammond and Stephens Publishing Company. Virginia retired from North Bend Public Schools.
They are the parents of a daughter, Julie and her husband Don Trvdy, and grandsons, Ryan and Eric Tvrdy of Valparaiso.
The couple requests no gifts.