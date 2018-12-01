Ron and Jane Stockfleth
Ron and Jane Stockfleth of Hooper celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2018. They were united in marriage on Nov. 30, 1968, at First United Methodist Church in Logan, Iowa.
They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner at Hillcrest Country Club hosted by their children and grandchildren in Lincoln. Their children and family include Laurie and Doug Ruge of Omaha, Anne and Andrew Loudon of Lincoln, and Blaine and Cara Stockfleth of Omaha. Also in attendance were their eight grandchildren.