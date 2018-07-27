The children of Terry and Norma Bokowski are hosting a card shower honoring their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2.
Children of the couple are: Son Corey (Val) Bokowski of Gretna and children Emily, Brooke and Christian; Son Chad (Meghan) Bokowski of Omaha and children Alec and Erin.
Terry and Norma were married at First United Methodist Church in Fremont.
The couple will celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a private family dinner. The couple requests no gifts. Cards may be sent to: 2835 Belvedere Ave. Fremont, NE 68025