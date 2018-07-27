85th birthday: Bonnie Havekost

We’d like to celebrate Bonnie Havekost’s 85th birthday with a card shower.
Anyone who knows Bonnie has been blessed by her uplifting and encouraging heart. Many of you have also been blessed to have Bonnie teach and nurture your children (or maybe YOU!). She is an honoring wife, a committed mother, and a life-giving friend.
Please send a birthday card with a word of encouragement to: Milt and Bonnie Havekost, 2210 Estes Lane, Fremont, NE 68025.
She will be blessed to hear from you and enjoy recalling memories of her relationship with you.
Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1933.