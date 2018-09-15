90th birthday: Dorothy Poggensee

Turning 90 is really a moment to be cherished! Please join us as we celebrate Dorothy (Welty) Poggensee’s 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 23, with a SURPRISE party given in her honor in the fellowship hall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, from 1-3 p.m.
Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in 1943. She and Vernon Poggensee were married in the United Methodist Church in North Bend in 1948 (70 years ago). They were blessed with three children, Ronald Poggensee, Carol Thompson, and Denise Ussery; and have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend the celebration. No gifts please. Birthday cards and kind wishes would be great!
Cards may be sent to: 2065 Hazel St., Fremont, NE 68025.