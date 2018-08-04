Happy 75th birthday!
To our One & Only big brother
Frederick Richard Hirschman
Charley dog’s trusty companion
“You taught us how to drive up & down Madison countryside.
To visit California you did go, 2 little sisters in tow.
To save a few bucks you trusted sister Sue to trim your locks.
Memories of laughing, silly college girls piling into your blue Impala convertible.
All ‘round campus you did drive us, blue skies above and behind us …
Forward to 2018: Still the man of the hour giving Car-Go rides to the beauty parlor, popping corn for Kiwanis events, showing off the prized Cadillac …
Teacher, world traveler, friend to many, you remain our Steady Freddie.”
Love, your 4 sisters true,
Mary, Michele, Sally & Sue
Celebrate Rich Hirschman's 75th birthday from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday – that’s today – at 215 W. 20th St.