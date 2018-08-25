100th birthday
Jean Janssen of Hooper will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
Jean was born on a farm near Hooper on Sept. 5, 1918, to Nellie (Taylor) and Clinton Snover. The date also was her mother’s 24th birthday and her parents’ first anniversary. She was married to the late Jerry Janssen for 50 years.
The event will be hosted by her four daughters: Linda and Ron Liston of Malcolm, Jerri Bowers of Fremont, LuAnn White of Palo Alto, California, and Amy and Joe Kubat of Omaha. She has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 507 E. Elk St., Hooper, NE 68031.