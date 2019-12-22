Grads Central CC

Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 5 at a reception held in their honor.

Michelle Bentz, a sociology instructor at CCC-Columbus, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Kathy Fuscher, campus president; Dr. Bev Clark III, dean of academic education; and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.

Area December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:

Associate of Science Degree

Fremont: Sharaya T. Green and Morgan J. Morgan.

Diploma

Snyder: Victor Zamora, mechatronics.

