Central Community College
Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates Dec. 5 at a reception held in their honor.
Michelle Bentz, a sociology instructor at CCC-Columbus, was the keynote speaker. Other speakers were Dr. Kathy Fuscher, campus president; Dr. Bev Clark III, dean of academic education; and Cheri Beda, college alumni director.
Area December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of Science Degree
Fremont: Sharaya T. Green and Morgan J. Morgan.
Diploma
Snyder: Victor Zamora, mechatronics.