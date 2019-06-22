Central Community College

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2019 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following area students were recognized:

President’s honor list

Fremont: David Vyhlidal.

Wahoo: Morgan Pinkelman.

Yutan: Madison Davis.

Dean’s honor list

Fremont: Tanna Duckworth.

Mead: Jayden Haag and Evan Halbmaier.

Valley: Sydney Wesely.

