From dancing grannies to magicians, the Chautauqua Tent at John C. Fremont Days just about has it all.
But Nan Cunningham, a member of the JCF Days Board of Directors, said this year, they’re striving for even more diversity.
“I try to do a variety,” she said. “The mission of the whole festival is a historical, educational and family-friendly event. And so I really try to stick to that when it comes to planning events in the Chautauqua.”
This year’s Chautauqua Tent in John C. Fremont City Park will feature musicians, dancers, and magicians on July 12, 13 and 14.
Don Cunningham, JCF Days Board president and Nan’s husband, said because of an increase in the event’s budget, more professional artists were added to the lineup.
“We have put a little more money toward the Chautauqua tent this year, and we have brought in some acts that are new, maybe a little better than what we’ve had in previous years when money was a little tighter,” he said. “People have been able to support us to a greater extent the last couple of years.”
The newest addition that Nan Cunningham said she is most looking forward to is singer-songwriter Andy Reed, a local musician who will close the Saturday lineup at 7 p.m.
Conversely, acts from around the state will also perform, including regulars Many Moccs Dance Troupe from Winnebago and the Dancin’ Grannies from Omaha, one of the event’s most popular acts.
“The whole idea in the Chautauqua is to blend our hometown music and dance and theater acts, and also to invite people from outside our community,” she said. “So I try to do a blend.”
Other acts include magicians Ryan Chandler and Joe Cole, Bob Olson’s Jazz Band and the Little Miss Fremont Pageant.
Cunningham said the Chautauqua Tent has always been her favorite part of the festival, and she enjoys getting to run the event.
“People seem to just find a seat, get some lemonade and just enjoy their time,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun, and I love doing it.”
A full list of John C. Fremont Days events can be found in this publication and at the JCF Days website, JohnCFremontDays.org.