Chemical leak reported at plant

This past weekend, there was a reported chemical leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant in Fremont. The plant, which processes chicken for Costco, released a statement Monday regarding the incident.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the company learned of an ammonia leak, the statement reads, which occurred as a result of a contractor working on a project at the plant. The statement continues stating, their team immediately took action to contain the leak and safely evacuated the facility.

According to the statement provided by Director of Administration Jessica Kolterman, the contractor was injured and is hospitalized but is expected to recover. Two other individuals – another contractor and one plant employee – were also evaluated at the local hospital and were released soon after.

A hazmat team was called immediately and started the process of accessing the situation, according to the statement. Kolterman later told the Tribune that Cloverly Road, in front of the plant, was closed as a precaution not because there was any direct threat to the public.

Ammonia is a highly regulated chemical and there are many processes and procedures that go along with this, she said, adding as with any situation when there is room for improvement you do an analysis and make as many improvements as you can.

“We’ll of course be looking at the situation very closely and determining how we can move forward implementing best practices to prevent anything from occuring in the future,” she said.

The Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department responded to the incident, and Kolterman said they were great to work with.

“Lincoln Premium Poultry leadership has worked with local officials throughout the duration of this situation and appreciate their partnership in supporting our team,” the statement reads. “We are very proud of our team members who were present when this incident occurred, as they worked together through the situation in a positive way.”

According to Kolterman, the plan is to resume operations on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

