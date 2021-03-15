Chieftains finish runner-up in C-2

LINCOLN—With just over a minute to play in the Class C-2 state championship game, Yutan’s lone senior Brady Timm checked out for a final time in his illustrious Chieftain career.

With tears welling and a round of applause echoing around Pinnacle Bank Arena, he embraced head coach Jesse Gardner before going down the line to hug each of his teammates.

“You can’t replace Brady Timm, so it’s going to look a lot different without him next year,” Gardner said.

Despite the lone senior’s best efforts, Yutan fell 55-34 to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state championship game Saturday.

“Everybody that’s played them, it’s like they are out of the game by halftime and then the games over,” Gardner said. “I thought we could make some runs offensively and be in it at the end and if we were in it at the end, then I liked our chances, but it got away from us at the end.”

Yutan did just that in the opening half, with Timm knocking down a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to keep the Chieftains within striking distance at 14-12.

Sophomore Drake Trent got Yutan within a point, 16-15, with a free throw—scoring his first point of the season—but the Chieftains never found an equalizing bucket.