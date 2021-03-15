Chieftains finish runner-up in C-2

LINCOLN—With just over a minute to play in the Class C-2 state championship game, Yutan’s lone senior Brady Timm checked out for a final time in his illustrious Chieftain career.
With tears welling and a round of applause echoing around Pinnacle Bank Arena, he embraced head coach Jesse Gardner before going down the line to hug each of his teammates.
“You can’t replace Brady Timm, so it’s going to look a lot different without him next year,” Gardner said.
Despite the lone senior’s best efforts, Yutan fell 55-34 to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state championship game Saturday.
“Everybody that’s played them, it’s like they are out of the game by halftime and then the games over,” Gardner said. “I thought we could make some runs offensively and be in it at the end and if we were in it at the end, then I liked our chances, but it got away from us at the end.”
Yutan did just that in the opening half, with Timm knocking down a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to keep the Chieftains within striking distance at 14-12.
Sophomore Drake Trent got Yutan within a point, 16-15, with a free throw—scoring his first point of the season—but the Chieftains never found an equalizing bucket.
GICC took a 24-19 lead into halftime.
The Crusaders pushed their lead out to as many as eight in the third quarter before Timm single-handedly pulled Yutan to within a possession at 29-26 with three minutes and six seconds left in the third quarter.
Neither Timm nor the rest of the Yutan crew would manage a basket for the next 6:29 of game action.
“When the balls not going in, you try to make it happen too much rather than just letting it come to you,” Gardner said.
Yutan missed its next 10 shots and the scoreless drought ended on a bucket in the paint from Gavin Kube.
During that stretch, Grand Island Central Catholic went on a 15-0 run, stretching their lead out to 44-26 and sealing Yutan’s runner-up finish.
Timm finished the game with 21 points. He leaves as the program’s all-time assist leaders and a member of the 1,000 point club.
“You don’t see players like him very often,” Gardner.
Yutan finishes the year with a 24-3 mark—and return all but Timm to next year’s roster—earning the program’s fourth-straight state placement.
“It’s been quite the run for these guys,” Gardner said.