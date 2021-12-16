Chloe is a boxer/husky mix and around 9 months old. She is all puppy and would love to find an... View on PetFinder
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
A Fremont man killed by police last May aimed a BB gun at officers but never fired a shot, according to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.
With Jean Schafersman’s flowers and his own lawn care services, Joe Brown said it made perfect sense to team up.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Faith O. Lehmann, 44, of Nickerson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs…
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Robert L. Downey, 43, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol foll…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
