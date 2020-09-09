Chris Eitzmann from Chester, pop. 232

Born: April 1, 1977
High School: Chester-Hubbell-Byron in Chester, pop 232
College/years: Harvard, 1996-1999
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
- Played six-man football for two years at Chester-Hubbell-Byron High School before moving up to eight-man for his final two seasons.
- Held an offer to Nebraska before choosing Harvard.
- Is Harvard's first-ever team captain from Nebraska.
- Interned on Wall Street while at Harvard.
- Stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 250 pounds.
- Went undrafted out of Harvard in 2000.
- Was Tom Brady's roommate in 2000 just after the NFL draft.
- Regularly worked out with Brady at Bryant College in Smithfield, MA.
- Was active for five games for the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, playing in two and starting one.
- Targeted once by John Friesz against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 5 at Foxboro Stadium.
- In his last game active with the Patriots on Nov. 23 against Detroit, he witnessed Tom Brady throw his first career NFL pass. The next year, Brady won his first Super Bowl.
- Played for the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2002.
- He later had a spot on Injured Reserve for the Cleveland Browns in 2002.
