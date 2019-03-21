- All Raising Cane’s restaurants will continue to serve as a donation drop site through Sunday, March 24. Donations will be given to the Salvation Army in each restaurant’s community and given to flood victims. Specific items requested include: cleaning supplies; mops, bleach, Clorox wipes, five-gallon buckets, paper towels, rags, dust masks, gloves; personal hygiene items; toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, diapers, baby wipes; items for volunteers; water, sports drinks, individual snack items.
- FurEver Home Inc. is starting a food and supply bank for animal owners. The supply bank will be opening this Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1750 Miramar Circle in Fremont. Pick-up days/times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.