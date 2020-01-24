A strong third quarter swung the momentum to the Columbus Scotus girls basketball team on Friday night.
The Shamrocks outscored Fremont Bergan 14-5 in the third quarter on its way to a 40-35 win at Bergan’s Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The five-point defeat evens Bergan’s record at 7-7 and marks the Lady Knights’ third straight loss. The Class C-1 Shamrocks improve to 6-10.
It was the Lady Knights who controlled the first half.
Five points by Kaia McIntyre and two by Lauren Baker sparked a 7-0 Bergan run to begin the game. Scotus then scored five straight points and trailed 8-5 heading into the second quarter.
A basket by Grace Mustard and a free throw by Chloe Odbert cut Bergan’s lead to one point (12-11) with 3:45 left before halftime. The Lady Knights answered right back with a 3-pointer by Adisyn Mendlik on their next possession.
The Shamrocks again pulled within one point when Camille Pelan hit a 3-point basket. Allie DeGroff made a pair of free throws to give Bergan a 17-14 lead at intermission.
Lily Bojanski scored her only basket of the game in the opening moments of the third quarter to put Bergan up 19-14.
Then Scotus’ offense took over.
A basket by Kamryn Chohon with 5:02 left in the period was the start of the Shamrocks’ 14-0 scoring surge. Ava Kuhl’s 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark gave Scotus its first lead of the game of 22-19.
Amber Buhman then caught fire offensively for the Shamrocks. The senior scored six straight points to put Scotus ahead 28-9.
DeGroff converted a traditional three-point play to end the quarter with Bergan trailing 28-22. Her bucket to open the fourth quarter cut Scotus’ lead to four points.
The Shamrocks responded with consecutive 3-point baskets by Buhman and Pelan to extend their lead back to 10 points. Bergan kept battling, though, as McIntyre scored six straight points to cut Scotus’ lead to 34-30 with 4:08 remaining.
Buhman, who finished with a game-high 14 points, then hit her second 3-pointer of the quarter. Mendlik’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left brought Bergan within five points (40-35), but the Lady Knights could not get any closer.
McIntyre and DeGroff scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Bergan. Mendlik and Baker each had six.