110th county fair wrapped up

They’re getting good at this.

The 110th Burt County went off without a hitch last weekend, wrapping up last Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Oakland.

Decent weather, quality entertainment, competitive livestock shows and plenty of happy, smiling faces marked the fair’s five-day run.

Crowds started coming early. A packed house attended Friday’s awards program in the Foundation Pavilion.

During the program, the Joe Roh, Jr. Award was presented to dale Miller. First awarded in 1983, the Joe Roh Jr. Distinguished Service Award is given to recipients who have dedicated a great deal of time and energy to the betterment of the fair.

Miller certainly fits the description. He joined 4-H in 1967 and was crowned king of the fair in 1974. He has served for 27 years on the Burt County Agricultural Society board, including the last five years as president.

The award was presented by fair co-manager Johnnie Johnson who spent his 33rd wedding anniversary presenting the honor to his friend.

Also during the program, Flying Needles 4-H leader Kim Jackson was named Volunteer of the Year from Nebraska Extension’s Engagement Zone 8. Jackson also will honored at the state fair.

According the a Nebraska Extension spokesman, the awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.

Former Extension Assistant for 4-H Mary Loftis was honored with a servant leaders award from the association of Extension professionals to which she belonged.

Also during Friday’s program, Caleb Schlichting and Sydney Olsen were crowned the 73rd King and Queen of Burt.

Sizable crowds also attended the livestock shows held Saturday and Sunday in the newly improved livestock arena. The facility sports a redesigned interior, an insulated ceiling and video screens that showed spectators the names of competitors in the ring.

The fair saw scores of exhibits for the swine and beef shows.

Large crowds enjoyed the Rodney Atkins concert Saturday night and Sunday’s demolition derby.

The annual 4-H horse show was held at the equine arena on the fairgrounds on Monday. The arena featured cowboy mounted shooting contests Saturday and Sunday.

Monday night featured the annual pedal power tractor pull. The top placers in the nine age groups all qualified for the state fair.

After the youngsters cleared the track, adults got to try their hand, and legs, against the pulling sled.

Tuesday’s slate featured 4-H special awards followed by the annual 4-H livestock auction in the arena. The auction saw 75 different exhibitors bringing animals under the auctioneer’s hammer.

A free appreciation meal was served to 4-H livestock bidders after the auction.