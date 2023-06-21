The Tekamah-Herman 18-under softball team got back on the winning track over the past week after a disappointing showing at the District 8 tournament in West Point last weekend.

After suffering losses to David City and West Point CC in tournament play, the 18’s strung together three victories in as many nights. They began the run with an 8-0 win over Arlington at home in five innings on Tuesday, followed by a 13-2 win at Arlington the next evening in three innings before returning home to shut out Norfolk Kelly’s 6-0 Thursday night.

Ryan Braniff got the win in the first meeting with Arlington, allowing only one hit while striking out six batters.

Johnna Peterson led the Tiger 18’s with a pair of triples while scoring one run and driving in four. Brinley Stahr, Lacey Petersen, Emilia Evasic, Hannah Rief, Morgan Lewis and Alicia Clark also hit safely for the Tigers. Stahr scored two runs and drove in one. Petersen, Evasic, Rief and Clark and Braniff each scored a run. Lewis drove in a run.

The next night it was the same time, but different result.

The Tiger 18’s exploded for seven runs in the second inning en route to a 13-2 win over Arlington.

Petersen got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five.

Petersen, Stahr, Evasic and Lewis each cracked a pair of hits to lead the offense. Petersen scored three runs while driving in one. Stahr drilled a triple while scoring three runs and driving in two. Evasic’s two hits included a grand slam homer as she scored one run and drove in four on the night. Lewis scored two runs.

Peterson, Rief and Emiley Voss also hit safely for the 18’s. Peterson scored a run while driving in two. Alicia Clark scored two runs while Izzy Connealy scored one.

Braniff took the ball for the Tigers in their win over Norfolk Kelly’s.

Evasic blasted a bases-clearing triple. Petersen and Hannah Rief both stroked run-scoring singles, with Petersen scoring a run.

Peterson and Olivia Chatt also hit safely for the Tigers. Peterson scored two runs while driving in one. Chatt scored one run as did Clark and Izzy Connealy.

Senior Legion squad drops a pair

It was Seniors only during Legion baseball play this past week.

Tekamah-Herman;s Seniors went 0-2 following losses of 12-1 to Pender in five innings on Monday and 19-1 to Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge in four frames on Wednesday.

Brayden Hegge got the win on the mound for Pender while Grady Belfrage took the loss for the Tigers on Monday.

Pierce Paulsen had the hot bat for Pender, going 3-for-4, including a triple. He scored two runs and drove in three. Ross Tremayne added a couple hits, also scoring two runs and driving in three.

Thatcher Zink led the Tiger Seniors’ offense with a pair of hits while scoring the lone run. Garrett Noel and Adrian Robinson also hit safely for the Tigers, with Robinson driving in a run.

Aiden Meyer pitched the win for W-P/H-D while Parke Loftis took the loss for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Beau Ruskamp paced the winners at the plate, going 2-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring two runs while driving in four.

Caden Booth, Robinson and Grady Belfrage were the only Tigers to reach base against W-P/H-D pitching. Robinson scored the lone Tiger run.

The Juniors were slated to return to action with the Seniors last Friday as they hosted Hartington. On Tuesday they travel to Crofton before returning home on Wednesday to host Battle Creek. Juniors action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Seniors’ game to follow.

The Ralph Bishop League Tournament kicks off on Saturday, June 24. First round opponents and sites have not yet been determined as of press time.