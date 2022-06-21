4th of July celebration gets extended

The normal pomp, pageantry and percussion that accompanies the Fourth of July celebration in Tekamah will be in place this year.

It’s just more spread out.

With the Fourth falling on a Monday, Tekamah Chamber of Commerce officials have turned this year’s Freedom Fest into a three-and-a-half day extravaganza.

But it’s not the Fourth of July without fireworks.

A Chamber spokesman said last week the annual evening fireworks show will go on as usual. The show will be held at Northridge Country Club at dusk. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 5.

Fireworks also will be available for sale in town. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be operating their stand at the corner of highway 75 and 32 in the heart of Tekamah.

TAV expects every type of legal firework will be available for sale, including the products that became available due to a change in state law last year.

LB 152 allows some additional classes of firework to be sold in the state, but many remain illegal. For example, some bottle rockets and nighttime parachutes are legal, depending on the amount of explosive composition they contain. Under the new law, only 1.4G fireworks may be sold at retail in Nebraska. 1.4G firecrackers must have less than 50 milligrams of explosive composition, which eliminates firecrackers typically referred to as M-80s or cherry bombs.

All products that have been tested and approved for labeling as 1.4G products may be sold in Nebraska, except for wire sparklers.

Any type of flying lantern device also is prohibited from sale, possession and use in this state.

It remains illegal for any person not licensed as a jobber or distributor by the state fire marshal to bring any fireworks into Nebraska.

Fireworks stands also will be running in Herman, as well as many other area communities.

The public fireworks show caps a busy holiday weekend in the city.

It all starts with a Friday night performance at Ronnie’s by Dueling Pianos.

On Saturday, the newest addition to the Freedom Fest lineup, the pet parade, will start at 9 a.m. at the downtown minipark.

Saturday evening, Chatterbox is hosting a street dance with music by eNVy from 7-11 p.m. Chatterbox also is hosting music from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday night featuring In Due Time.

Holiday festivities get going in earnest on Monday.

For those who get rolled out of bed early thanks to the annual firing of anvils by Tekamah Fire Department, there is a pancake breakfast at the Presbyterian Church starting at 6:30 a.m. Serving continues until 9.

The annual 5K Color Run, sponsored by the local TeamMates program, launches in a cloud of color from the downtown minipark at 8 a.m. Registration opens at the auditorium at 7:30.

The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. Judges will be present during the parade, and a prize will be given to the most unique float or group that follows this year’s theme: “Courtesy of the Red, White and You!”

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. A registration form is inside this week’s Plaindealer. Floats can check in at the Plaindealer office starting at 8:30.

The parade will follow its normal route, proceeding north up 13th to M Street, turning east to 9th then back north to O and into Athletic Park. A hydration station will be available at the 9th and M corner, at Arbor Care center.

Lunch at the park will be offered by the Family Traditions BBQ food truck.

An antique tractor and car show and shine will be held in the park after the parade. Anyone is welcome to join, there is no registration fee.

There will be a horseshoe tournament in Memorial Park, the north park, after the parade.

Tekamah firemen will be hosting water fights for kids at 2 p.m. That event will be held in Q St. near the park. Tekamah’s sparkling new pool will host free open swimming until 3:30.

Burt County Museum will be open for tours Monday afternoon, 1-4 p.m. Northridge also is offering free open golf from noon till 3 p.m.

