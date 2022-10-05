644 hearing draws a crowd of disgruntled taxpayers to courthouse

The first hearing of its kind in Burt County gave officials from the county, the City of Tekamah and each of the county’s three school districts plenty to hear.

The district courtroom at Burt County Courthouse hosted an overflow crowd for the first public hearing under a new state law, LB 644, which required every taxing body that exceeded a roughly two percent increase in tax asking or tax rate, to hold an additional public hearing to take testimony from the public regarding the increases. To make it easier for taxpayers, the law requires the increases be printed on a postcard which is then sent to every taxpayer in the body’s jurisdiction. The law applies only to cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.

Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel reminded the more than 75 people in attendance that the session was not a question-and-answer period nor a back-and-forth dialogue between those wishing to comment and representatives of the various taxing bodies.

Tekamah-Herman Schools Superintendent Dan Gross said the increase in the school district’s budget is being driven by higher operating costs. The district will ask its patrons for a four percent increase in general fund spending, projected at $13.77 million. The total is up $1.5 million from a year ago. The district will ask for $7.983 million in property tax to help fund the budget. A tax rate of 86.6412 cents per $100 of valuation.

Lindsey Beaudette, superintendent at Lyons-Decatur Northeast, said her district is asking for a tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of valuation, using the additional funding in its $5.8 million tax asking to start paying off the bond that will finance the construction of a new elementary wing on the schol’s campus in Lyons.

Jess Bland, superintendent at Oakland-