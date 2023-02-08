Motorists around Craig likely will have to get used to the presence of road construction equipment this summer on the blacktop west and south of the village.

During its Jan. 27 meeting, Burt County Board of Supervisors accepted a $4,634,629.67 bid from Sioux city-based Knife River to perform mill-and-overlay work on those two roads and on two others in the county. The list included work on County Road 21 heading south out of Craig, County Road H running west from Craig to Highway 77, County Road L running west out of Oakland, the county road that runs past Summit Lake and patching on Lake Street heading east from Tekamah.

Although a timeline has not been finalized, the projected schedule shows a start date on or about May 1. Work on the two roads near Craig is expected to be done by Sept. 15 while the other three jobs wrap up by Oct. 31.

According to Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka, $2.6 million of the total cost will come from the 2022-23 roads budget. The remainder will come from the 2023-24 budget.

Knife River’s bid was the lowest of the three opened by the board on Jan. 11. The board decided late last summer to rebid the project, hoping to save on some of the cost. In July, bids for the first four projects came in at more than 40 percent over original projections, ranging as high as $5.64 million.

In other business during its Jan. 27 meeting, the county board:

­—Passed Resolution 2023-02 which names Dist.1 Supervisor Sam Titus to the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition board. Dist. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards is named as the alternate.

Both appointments were approved by the county board at its Jan. 11 meeting. County Clerk Sarah Freidel said the resolution was required by the coalition for its records.

—Accepted the annual report from Burt County Weed Superintendent Tory Penny.

—Sitting as the Board of Equalization, approved a slate of tax list corrections submitted by County Assessor Katie Hart.

The list included four corrections to Homestead exemptions that were reduced by the state Department of Revenue based on the amount of income the property owner earned.