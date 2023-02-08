Right next door to Mr. Norman Kassmeier’s classroom was Mr. Gary Beard’s classroom.

What a peach of a guy.

So, since Mr. Kassmeier’s room was where we advanced our typing skills on electric typewriters, Mr. Beard’s room is where it all began on the largish manual models of yore.

So fun, though. So fun. Mr. Beard made it so fun.

Typing class: Good posture first, elbows in next, eyes focused on the article you were to be typing and not on your fingers or the keyboard. Memorize the keys, learn even strokes (not too hard or your keys would stick to one another and then you would really have a mess) so that the ink would have a chance to make your letters look beautiful on the page. Margins set, correct date, spaces even, words spelled correctly. All on a manual machine. It was all up to you.

And when you made that happen, when you made that beautifully typed page happen, wow, were you ever pleased with yourself! Good stuff.

All these details taught by a peach of a guy. I personally believe that because of Gary, I still like to type. Bonus. Because I type a lot!

Now, here’s where the memory or lack thereof comes into play a little bit. Either he or Mr. Kassmeier taught keying on a calculator, or maybe they both did; I just don’t remember. And it doesn’t matter as FYI, it was learned, and FYI, it’s another wonderful skill I use to this day (bill paying and years of working in the auction trailer for husband and son as a cashier I used the heck out of said skill).

Thanks, Gary, for the fun memories!

P.S. I don’t have a problem calling Gary, Gary, and not Mr. Beard, because I’ve seen him a good many times over the years at family reunions. He’s married to my cousin’s cousin, Nancy, on my mom’s side. She’s a peach, too.