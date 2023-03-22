Springtime in Nebraska schools often means a number of personnel changes.

Although Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education recently hired a new superintendent, it remains on the hunt to fill several more positions as candidates for some of those jobs become increasingly difficult to find.

During its meeting March 13, the board accepted the resignations of band instructor Hannah Fisher and secondary English teacher Hailey Saville.

Fisher accepted a job in the Papillion school district, minutes from her home in Bellevue. Saville, who was married earlier this spring, has taken a job in the Blair school district which also will be closer to her new home.

On the plus side, the board hired a new secondary principal and two more teachers.

Jason Heitz was hired as the new principal. Currently the high school principal at York, he also has been a principal at Bloomfield and brings a good deal of experience to the job.

“We are excited to have him,” Superintendent Dan Gross said.

The board also hired Heidi Kjar, wife of newly hired superintendent Brad Kjar, to serve as a high school teacher. Gross said that although the new superintendent has been included in recent personnel discussions, he was not included on this one. He said she comes highly recommended and can teach either English or family and consumer science, two areas of need in the T-H district.

Another new hire is Mason Vrbka. He will teach social studies and do some coaching. Vrbka will bring four years of experience at Lyons-Decatur Northeast to his new job at Tekamah-Herman.

School officials also announced recently that head boys basketball and girls track coach Taylor Klein will become the school’s new athletic director.

Openings still exist for an English teacher, a media specialist, a Spanish teacher and a band instructor. School administrators planned to attend a career fair at Wayne State College last week to make contacts with prospective applicants. Other options also are being explored.

In other business during its Feb. 13 meeting, the school board:

—Set limits for elementary class sizes and the number of special education students as they relate to potential option enrollments. Elementary class sizes will be limited at 50 while the special education count was set at 100.

The idea, Gross said, isn’t to exclude potential students. Rather it is to better serve the students the district has and to protect the district’s teachers from burnout caused by swelling workloads.

The elementary class limit still will allow the district to address option enrollments on a case-by case basis.

“We are not looking for ways to deny kids,” he said. “We’re looking for ways to protect teachers.”

In voting against the elementary class size limit, board member Chris Booth said the district has for a number of years worked to present itself in a better light to help attract families to the area. He said a family that needs to build a home may have to wait for a year or more, for the work to be completed and may want to option enroll their children in the local district before actually taking up residence here.

“I don’t want to penalize somebody when their true intent is to move here,” he said.

—Approved a contract with Educational Service Unit No. 2 in Fremont to provide certain special education programs. The district has received services from the ESU for a number of years and expects to spend about $300,000 this year for the wide range of services the ESU provides that the district can’t.