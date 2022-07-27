Ahrens, Karnopp claim swine show honors

A Carroll Pearson Memorial trophy from the Burt County Fair swine show is staying in the same house.

Brennan Ahrens claimed top honors in the market barrow show, keeping one of the Pearson trophies for another year. Her sister Brylee won the same contest a year ago.

Show’s judge Jason Hirshfeld, the FFA advisor at York High School and the operator of a major hog operation near Benedict, said the champ had the structure and stamina to compete at a high level for as long as it took.

And it was a battle for the top spot.

Carsyn Miller, a Logan valley Clovers 4-Her from Lyons showed the heavyweight champ which went straight from the divisional level to the final drive with very little break from the early afternoon heat. Emersyn Pagels and her lightweight champ also were in the running. Hirshfeld said he loved the lightweight’s composition, “but it just isn’t mature enough to hold up in the final drive.”

Elijah Krebbs showed the champion homegrown with Lane Loftis taking reserve honors.

Blaise Hartwell showed the reserve champion lightweight. Brody Ahrens had the same finish at the middleweight level while Tate Penke showed the reserve champion heavyweight.

Hirshfeld said you could pick any one of the three weight class champions as the grand champion and not be wrong, but on this Saturday it was the middleweight.

Ahrens and her partner will get a chance to prove Hirshfeld’s choice. They’ll be competing in the FFA show at the state fair over Labor Day weekend.

The other Pearson trophy, presented to the grand champion market gilt, went to show ring veteran Anna Karnopp. The Oakland 4-Her, who won grand champion market gilt honors at last year’s state fair while showing for a Cuming County club, gets a chance to defend her title with Burt County’s middleweight champ, a 268-pounder.

Karnopp, who said the best thing about showing animals is the people you meet and connections you get to make, intends to make another run at the title.

“We’ll keep feeding this one and take her to the state fair,” she said.

Reserve grand champion honors went to Oakland’s Rocco Peterson’s heavyweight division champ.

Blaise Hartwell showed the champion lightweight. Reserve honors went to Jalyn Lane.

Jocelyn Hightree scored reserve middleweight honors. Josie Peterson showed the reserve champion heavyweight, coming from the same weight class as Peterson’s champion.

Miller and Karnopp went one-two in the progress pig contest. The top placers also went one-two in their weight class. Parke Lotis had the champion purebred progress pig, beating out his brother, Lane.

Anna’s sister, Ava Karnopp, got in on the championship haul, showing the champion crossbred breeding gilt. Miller showed the reserve champ. Peterson showed the champion purebred breeder. Karly Knadjl, in her second Burt County show, won reserve champion purebred honors.

The elder Karnopp started her day by winning the senior showmanship title. Brennan Ahrens was second and Linden Anderson was third.

Ave Karnopp took home the intermediate showmanship title. Josie Peterson took second, Jacob Findlay was third.

Hartwell topped a field of 25 to win the junior showmanship title. Miller took second while Rocco Peterson was third.

Hirshfeld complimented Burt County for both for the quality of the exhibits and for the quality of the exhibitors.

“The soft skills learned by doing, the responsibility, makes for high quality employees in the future,” he said.

Complete show results are available inside this week's Burt County Plaindealer.