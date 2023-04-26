The Tiger Pride Sports Boosters are planning the annual all-sports banquet on Monday, May 1. The event will be held at ANBE Events Center in Herman.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

The evening’s featured speaker is 1997 Tekamah-Herman graduate Buck Rasmussen. The only undefeated wrestler in T-H history, Rasmussen also became perhaps the most decorated athlete the school has produced.

An all-conference defensive end at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Rasmussen helped lead the Mavericks to one of their best seasons in 2002 and was selected to the Paradise Bowl, an all-star game for lesser-known players and lesser-televised schools, in 2003.

A first round draft pick in NFL Europe, Rasmussen later earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2005.

Also on the evening’s agenda is the presentation of awards from all of Tekamah-Herman’s sports programs.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $10 at the door. Student athletes are admitted free.