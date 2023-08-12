Chances are, if you are buying a home you will know things like; what a pre-approval letter is, what is home equity, the current interest rates, and who pays a Realtor commission, but do you know what comes after that in homeownership? Do you know what an HOA (Homeowner’s Association) is? What is the average lifespan of your roof? Or how long will your water heater last?

These are just a few of many things Homebuyer’s do not consider when purchasing a home. When it comes to maintaining a home, few realize just how many parts and pieces need to be considered. Will you purchase a home warranty to cover items such as appliances, heating and air conditioning units or electrical issues? A home warranty can be a lifesaver if you have an unexpected breakdown and save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

You should be aware of the ages and cost of replacement of the big-ticket items in your home so that you can have a plan and budget for the cost of repair or replacement. This way, the surprise of one of these items breaking down will not have “sticker shock” when that times comes.

Another thing to pre-plan or budget for would be renovations. Did you buy an older home that needs a complete bathroom remodel? Also make sure to budget for the unexpected as sometimes surprises can arise when you completely tear out everything. Maybe you now need new subflooring or the plumbing needs a complete revamp. It is better to over-estimate than under-estimate.

The bottom line is, do your research. Based on the age of the home you are purchasing and goals or plans you have for that home in the future, budget for those things up front as this may be a huge factor in your buying process.

