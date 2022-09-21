 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area author is season’s first Neihardt Center speaker

Neihardt center

Nebraska author Marilyn Hoegemeyer will be discussing her book, “Listening to Corn Grow: My Childhood on a Nebraska Farm,” on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2-4 p.m., at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft. The presentation is free and open to the public.

On her Web site, there is a photo of the author standing in 20 acres of never-plowed prairie land, part of her great-grandfather’s 1870 homestead in northeastern Nebraska. Her book is a collection of her memories growing up in the 1940s and 1950s on the family’s nearby corn-breeding farm, and attending a one-room country school.

The presentation kicks of the Neihardt Center’s Fall 2022 “Sunday at the Museum” program, which features monthly humanities programs that are free and open to the public.

“We really enjoy our SAM programs because of the quality of speakers and attendees,” said Marianne Reynolds, executive director, of the Neihardt State Historic Site. “The discussion is always smart and interesting. I learn something new every time, either from our speaker or audience members.

People are also reading…

“It is my favorite way to spend a Sunday afternoon!”

The book will be for sale and a book signing will follow.

A light reception will be held after the presentation.

The John Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft. More information is available by calling the center at 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.

The John Neihardt State Historic Site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. The site includes a visitor center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore, and administrative offices, plus picturesque grounds with the Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage. The site is an affiliate of History Nebraska.

