Lyons-Decatur-Northeast got its first girl qualifiers for the state wrestling meet. The second annual state tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 in Omaha. A pair of juniors punched their ticket by placing in the top four of their weight division at the District 2 tournament held Feb. 4 in Madison.

Ashlynn Whitley and Sierra Heckenlaible placed third and fourth respectively. Evelyn Venegas was one win short of being a third qualifier.

Girls wrestling was first sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association last year with 111 schools sponsoring the sport. This year, there are 145 teams. Four district meets were held over the weekend with no class distinctions. The Cougars competed at Madison against 29 other teams, placing 11th with 50 points.

In the 170-lb. division, Whitley went 4-1. She had pins over Kayleigh Marksmeier of West Point and Calie Cockburn of Tri-County Northeast in her first two contests. Makayla Pate of McCook took a 22-0 record into the finals after pinning Whitley in 2:56. In the consolation bracket, Grace Eickmeier of David City lost by fall in 2:01 and Whitley went on to the medal round. She improved her record to 18-4 with a 5-3 decision over Hilary Adovlo (27-13) of Omaha Marian.

Heckenlaible went 3-2 at the meet as she takes a 16-14 record into state competition. Wrestling at 115 lbs., she opened with a pin in 2:57 over Nicole Wacker from Yutan. In round two, she pulled a major upset by defeating one of the seeded wrestlers, Peyton Cock of McCook who had a 29-10 record, with a pin at the 2:33 mark. Talia Astonino of Papillion La Vista (37-6) moved on to the championship match by an 8-7 win over Heckenlaible. In the consolation bracket, Heckenlaible defeated Pamela Dennis of Crofton/Bloomfield by fall in 1:27. In the third place match, she was defeated by Marissa Anderson of Columbus by fall in 28 seconds.

Venegas, wrestling at 135 lbs., finished the season with a 27-20 record. She had a first round pin of Kaylee Krohn of Boone Central in 27 seconds. A loss to Ashlyn Coreas of Omaha Central sent Venegas into the consolation bracket where she had pins over Kaitlyn Booze of North Bend Central and Nyla Wright of Creighton. In the heartbreak round, Venegas dropped a 4-1 decision to Isabella Manning of Wisner-Pilger and came up one win short of wrestling in Omaha.

One of two wrestlers for the Gators, Manning will wear the school’s colors at next week’s state tournament.

Northeast had four other girls competing. Alizabeth Whitley went 2-2 with wins over Jadyn Hobbs of Summerland and Alexis Hoffmann of Battle Creek, both by fall. Her two losses went to the third and fourth place medalists, Jenna Secord of Papillion-La Vista and Montana Howard of Elkhorn Valley.

Freshmen Adonai Salazar and Isabel Larson went 0-2 in the 130- and 155-lb. weight groups. Sophomore Kennedy Blevins wrestled in the 235-lb. group and was eliminated by losses to the second and fourth placers.

Oakland-Craig’s only girl wrestler made the most of her tournament stay.

Marke Zeleny swept through the 140-lb. bracket with three pins and a medical forfeit while winning the gold medal. Zeleny advances to state with a 34-8 mark.

Scribner-Snyder placed fifth in the team race and will send all four of their team members to state.

All four made the finals of their weight class. Nattlie Hull was the district champ at 100 lbs. Emily Hull at 105, Ashley Stadt at 135 and Kristen Schellenberg at 140 all were runners-up.

Kristi Raue of Bancroft-Rosalie, now 30-9, advances to state after taking third in the 110-lb. bracket.

One of the state’s pioneer programs, West Point-Beemer will send three wrestlers to state, topped by 190-lb. champ Claire Paasch.

Like the district tournaments, next week’s state tournament will be wrestled as a one-class event with preliminary rounds held at the same time as the boys matches from classes B and C. First round matches are set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, with the quarterfinals to follow. First and second round consolation bouts start at noon on Friday. The championship semifinals and third round consolation matches start at 6:30 Friday evening.

Starting with that session, all boys classes and the girls will be on the 10-mat layout at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. Consolation semifinals start at 9 a.m. on Saturday followed by the third- and fifth-place matches.

The championship finals start at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

NSAA District 2

Top 15 Team Scores

1. Papillion-La Vista, 136; 2. Boone Central, 115; 3. Omaha North, 110; 4. Crofton-Bloomfield, 92; 5. Scribner-Snyder, 83; 6. Omaha Marian, 76; 7. West Point-Beemer, 74; 7. Yutan, 74; 9. Norfolk Catholic, 68; 10. Battle Creek, 63; 11. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 50; 11. McCook, 50; 13. Omaha Central, 40; 14. Madison, 39; 15. Columbus, 34.