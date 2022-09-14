Area softball teams see action

Area softball teams got in plenty of action recently.

The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder started off the week with a 15-7 win over Highway 91 in five innings on Thursday, Sept. 1. Kaitlin Mundil pitched the win.

Ellary Young, Lillian Poole, Cadynce Stockamp and Avah Ruwe each poled two hits apiece to lead the Raider offense.

The Raiders ran into a buzzsaw the remainder of the week, dropping both games in their home triangular on Tuesday to Blue River, 16-4 in three innings before falling 9-3 to Tekamah-Herman, They ended the week with a 20-4 loss to Ashland-Greenwood last Tuesday.

LVSS was scheduled to take part in the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Saturday before traveling to Raymond Central on Tuesday and taking part in a triangular at Cuming County with South Sioux City on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Nebraska Vipers headed into this past weekend on a seven-game winning streak. On Thursday, Sept. 1, they swept a triangular at West Point-Beemer by defeating Tekamah-Herman 11-1 in four innings and 15-0 over the host Cuming County Cadets in three innings. Mady Dolliver pitched the win in the opening game while Maya Dolliver tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap. They ended the week with a 15-0 win over Pierce on Thursday.

Emma Krusemark pitched the win for the Vipers in that game while helping her own cause by driving in two runs.

NEN was scheduled to take part in the Cuming County Invite, hosted by West Point-Beemer last Saturday before hosting Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Monday. On Saturday, they travel to Grand Island to take part in the Northwest Invite.

Other Area Scores:

Aquinas Catholic 10, GACC 0

Central City 10, Blue River 2

DC West 12, Fort Calhoun 6

Highway 91 15, Cuming County 14

Twin River 15, Cuming County 2

Twin River 8, Highway 91 4

Wahoo 10, Nebraska City 0

Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 1

Yutan/Mead 7, Cass 1

Yutan/Mead 13, Syracuse 0