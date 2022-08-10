Area work sparse on state road work list

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to spend over $55 million on a dozen highway projects in northeast Nebraska during the current fiscal year, but the money won’t make much of an appearance in Burt County.

The surface transportation book released recently by the Nebraska Department of Transportation only one local project on its plan for 2022-23 and two holdovers in its long-range plans.

The biggest project in the district remains under construction, turning U.S. Highway 275 into a four-lane expressway. Work will continue this year on a five-mile section of the highway between Scribner and West Point. Cost for the work is estimated at just over $59 million. Work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.

Extending the job west of West Point is planned for four segments, all of which are included in the state’s plans. They include a 2.5 million job to begin sometime this fiscal year to resurface the existing highway between West Point and Wisner. The total is price-tagged at over $150 million.

The highway expansion is the first in the state constructed as a design-build project. Instead of having price be the only determining factor in the awarding of a bid, design-build allows a selection committee to choose a contractor based on a combination of low bid and overall value. Because the contractor can collaborate early on with the design team, the time it takes to complete a job can be greatly reduced.

DOT also plans to build the majority of the project using the 2+2 approach, much like it did for the construction of the Highway 133 expressway. The 2+2 method adds two new lanes to the existing two lanes instead of building an entirely new four-lane highway.

NDOT also has begun resurfacing of Nebraska Highway 51 between Decatur and the junction with U.S. Highway 77 north of Lyons. Plans call for milling the existing pavement and putting down an asphalt overlay, culvert work and bridge repair, all at a cost of $9.5 million.

New on the work list this year is a project to resurface and perform bridge repair work on the stretch of U.S. 75 between Decatur and Macy. That work is estimated at $7.1 million.

The five-year plan includes work to resurface and perform bridge repair on the 17.7-mile stretch of U.S. 77 between Lyons and Walthill. The state also plans to refurbish the two intersections along the route, the junction with Highway 51 and the intersection with Highway 94 at Walthill.

The state road plan is revised annually. Projects can be added or removed as priorities change. Pavement condition and the amount of traffic a highway receives are the major factors in selecting which projects are done first.

About 60 percent of the highway funds generated in Nebraska come from fuel taxes. Sales tax on new and used vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers provides 27 percent; registration fees make up about 10 percent.

But those percentages could change in the near future.

Department of Transportation Director John Selmer said the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act signed into law by President Biden last November shows plans to invest $350 billion nationwide in U.S. highway programs over five years. The funding includes the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate Highway System.

Selmer said competitive discretionary grant opportunities will be available to provide funding to improve or expand roads and bridges, urban and rural investment and increase infrastructure resilience as well as providing opportunities for pedestrian/bike/trail funding. More information on the grant process is expected to be distributed to the states in the coming months.