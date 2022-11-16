Funeral services for Arla Landholm were held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 92.

Arla Jean was born July 20, 1930, in West Point to August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. She attended rural Rock School, District 48, near her parents’ farm, before graduating from Oakland High School in 1948. She was baptized, confirmed, and a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church of Oakland.

After her high school graduation, she worked at Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank of Oakland and Oakland Public Schools as the superintendent’s secretary.

She met Lyle Landholm at ballroom dance lessons and after a long courtship, she married Lyle on Oct. 20, 1963, in Oakland. To this union, two children were born: Rex Landholm of Oakland and Bambi (Todd) Van Horn of Kearney.

Arla Jean and Lyle were part of the same card club for more than 50 years. From this fellowship came lifelong friendships.

Growing up on the farm gave Arla fond memories. She looked forward to the chaos of planting and harvest seasons and loved working alongside her mother to make large meals for the crews. The highlight of her childhood was going to town on Saturday nights to get a sweet treat and visit with friends.

Arla Jean served the community as the coordinator of the Oakland Baseball Association’s concession stand for over 20 years, for which she was honored with the Oakland Community Service Award in 2003. Alongside Lyle, she helped to start the Oakland Farmer’s Market. She also assisted as a leader for the Peppy Doers 4-H club.

Arla Jean never missed a parade and enjoyed having the Burt County Fair parade go past her house for decades. In addition, she would make sure her family attended Oakland’s Halloween Parade as well as parades in neighboring towns.

She enjoyed viewing Christmas lights every year and was proud that Lyle had won first-place in Oakland’s Christmas Lighting Contest in the 1980s.

Arla Jean had a love of counting. She never missed the chance to count train cars when a train passed. Her observant nature was also evident when she would travel as she always noted license plates numbers and county.

She thoroughly enjoyed the soap opera “One Life to Live” and could always be found watching the show while peeling and chopping vegetables from Lyle’s garden.

She greatly enjoyed having twin granddaughters. On visits, Arla Jean could be found playing cards with them and watching them perform impromptu dance routines.

Survivors include her children, twin granddaughters: April Jean and Brooke Ann Van Horn of Kearney; her brother, Lloyd (Betty) Moseman of Oakland; sister-in-law Mildred Moseman of Oakland; brother-in-law Joe (Sonya) Landholm of Puyallup, Washington, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant twin sister, parents, husband Lyle, brothers Vernolt and Willmer, and sister-in-law Pat Moseman.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oakland or Oakland Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.