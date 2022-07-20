Funeral services for Arlen Kempcke were held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial with military honors was in Lyons Cemetery. The 79-year-old Lyons man passed away at his home on July 8, 2022.

Arlen Dale was born July 23, 1942, in Oakland to William and Agnes (Ekstrand) Kempcke. He attended Divide Center country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Lyons High School in 1959 at the age of 16. He started helping his father on the farm at the age of five or six, driving the tractor at the age of seven. Being the oldest of four boys, he was his father’s shadow.

Arlen was baptized and confirmed at Divide Center Presbyterian Church as a youth. He later switched his membership to the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons where he was a very active member, serving several years on the session. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 7998 and participated in the color guard for many area funerals. He belonged to two 4-H clubs, one tractor and one livestock, both while in grade school. He won the tractor driving contest but couldn’t go to State because he was too young, so the runner-up got to go.

On December 22, 1963, Arlen and Cindy Ball of Decatur were united in marriage. To this union four children were born: Melanie, Mark, Brian and Paul. Arlen loved life and saw the good in everyone. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, part of this time in Germany. Arlen farmed for over 40 years and ran a full-service station for 16 years during this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Hiram and Janet Ball; brother, Darrell “P’nuts”; sisters-in-law, Marsha Kempcke and Jeanne Ball; brothers-in-law, Eldie Carlsten and Eddie Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughter, Melanie Kempcke (Brian White) of Lyons; sons, Mark (DeAnne) Kempcke of Lyons, Brian (Sherri) Kempcke and Paul (Londa) Kempcke of Lincoln; eight grandchildren,and one great-grandson; brothers, Dennis Kempcke and Gene (Wendy) Kempcke of Lincoln; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim (Paula) Ball of Minnesota, Dave (Gloria) Ball of Fremont, Don (Jan) Ball of Missouri, Janene (Bob) Malzer of Las Vegas, Libby Carsten of Minnesota; Harriet Jones of Omaha; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.