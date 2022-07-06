Graveside services for Arline Charling were held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake, Iowa. She passed away June 29, 2022, at Nye Legacy skilled nursing facility in Fremont at the age of 87.

Arline Edith was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Storm Lake, to Norman and Edith (Newell) Pike. She worked at Portens in Storm Lake after graduating from high school. She was married to Vernon C. Nonken and worked at JC Penney in Cherokee, Iowa until it closed in 1986. She then moved back to the family farm to manage it.

She married Dean Kenneth Charling, from Oakland, in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, 1993. Together, they enjoyed many bus tours, cattle sales and working cattle together. They cherished over 25 years together. She also worked part time at L & M Dress Shop in Lyons.

Arline collected teddy bears, dolls, Precious Moments figurines and black labs. She also enjoyed new Buick automobiles.

Her memberships included Order of Eastern Star No. 265 in Laurens, Iowa; and Bell Creek Circle in Oakland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dean.

Arline is survived by her stepchildren Kathy Cupps, Kris (John) Koment, Keith (Ann) Charling, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 110 E. 3rd St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.