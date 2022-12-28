Arlington sweeps Tiger hoopsters

The Tekamah-Herman Tigers were hoping to end the pre-Christmas slate with a win on Saturday, Dec. 17. Unfortunately, the visiting Arlington Eagles had other ideas.

A 20-7 second-quarter run helped propel Arlington to a 59-47 win in the girls’ game while the Eagles used an 18-9 third-quarter run and 19 first half points by their 6’6” post Trevor Koger to post a 67-48 win in the boys’ game.

Preslee Hansen led the Tiger girls with 17 points while Carly Friedel added a career-high 15 and Sammie Brodersen added nine. Hansen also led in rebounding with eight boards.

“We had that three-minute stretch of not scoring that unfortunately cost us the game,” coach David Eriksen said. “Other than that, I was happy with the effort and with seeing others scoring and feeding off the energy.”

Brody Rogers and Griffin Breckenridge led the Tiger boys with 11 points apiece. Trevor Koger led three Eagles in double-digits with a game-high 28 points. Kieryn Grothe and Darren Olson added 12 points apiece.

The Tigers are off until Thursday, Dec. 29, when they host their holiday tournament. The girls take on Homer at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 5:30 pm. Bancroft-Rosalie and Omaha Nation will tip off at 1 p.m. for the girls’ game and 2:30 for the boys’ game.

Consolation games are set for 1 p.m. and 2:30 on Friday with girls’ championship getting started at 4:30, followed by the boys’ final.

Eriksen said the five-day moratorium, which started Dec. 23, will give his team a much-needed break, a chance to get over some illness and recover from injury.

It also will provide some time to pore over game film and find places to improve.

“Looking back at both the Logan View and Arlington games, we were just a couple key possessions away from being 4-2 heading into break,” Eriksen said. “I love the fight in this team and if we can fine tune some things I believe we will be able to pull some upsets.”

Following the holiday tournament, a busy January slate starts with three games in five days, one of them before students return to class.

Both Tigers teams host their counterparts from Walthill on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The West Monona Spartans make the trip from Onawa on Jan. 5, while Clarkson/Leigh comes to town on Saturday, Jan. 7.